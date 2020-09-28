Nino Lomjaria. Photo: isfed.ge
CSOs Decry GD MP Kobakhidze’s Remarks against Public Defender

28/09/2020 - 14:13
On September 28, leading Georgian civil society organizations, including OSGF, TI Georgia, GYLA and ISFED, have denounced recent remarks by Georgian Dream Campaign Chief MP Irakli Kobakhidze against Public Defender Nino Lomjaria, in which senior ruling party lawmaker called Lomjaria “irresponsible” and “the opposition’s ombudsperson”.

Noting that “unfounded and offensive” remarks against Public Defender has become “business as usual” for the ruling party members, the signatory organizations called on the Georgian Dream refrain from voicing offending comments against the Ombudsperson and attempts to hamper the work of the institution.

“The sole aim of these statements is to discredit an exceptionally important constitutional institution and shifting focus from the real human rights problems and challenges,” the CSOs underlined.

The watchdogs highlighted that monitoring the pre-election environment and informing the public, both Georgian and international, on electoral violations is an utmost obligation for the Public Defender. The CSOs stated that the government has failed for years to “give due reaction to severe pre-election violations such as intimidation, blackmailing of disclosing private life video materials, attacks on political opponents by use of force.” In this context, the CSOs underscored that the authorities failed to launch or conclude investigations into the said electoral offenses.

