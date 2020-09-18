PACE Monitors Urge Georgia to Consult Venice Commission on Court Reform

On September 18, the co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) – Titus Corlăţean (Romania, SOC) and Claude Kern (France, ALDE) – for the monitoring of Georgia, urged the Georgian authorities to request a Venice Commission opinion on the Georgian Dream-proposed amendments to the Law on Common Courts.

“We welcome the willingness of the [Georgian] authorities to amend the law on the Common Courts, and emphasize the importance of fully implementing Venice Commission recommendations to ensure public trust in the selection process of Supreme Court judges – and thus, in the end, in the independence and impartiality of this important institution itself,” noted the two co-rapporteurs.

The PACE monitors also recalled that “we have consistently called on the authorities to amend the legal framework for the selection process of Supreme Court judges in line with Venice Commission recommendations in order to address the deficiencies noted in the most recent selection process.”

The draft bill put forward by the ruling Georgian Dream MPs earlier in September is concerned with the duty of the High Council of Justice, chief body overseeing the judiciary in Georgia, to make reasoned decisions regarding Supreme Court judicial candidates and the candidate’s ability to appeal these decisions.

Georgian civil society organizations and the Office of the Public Defender slammed the draft amendments as insufficient and fragmented.