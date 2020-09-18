Russia’s Lavrov Optimistic about Recovering Ties with Georgia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the RTVI channel on September 17, that “we see the emergence of Georgian politicians who are in favor” of “recovering and improving” ties with Moscow. “These are so far small parties among the ruling elites,” Russian Foreign Minister highlighted.

FM Lavrov expressed his optimism that “our traditional historical closeness, the mutual attraction of our peoples, will ultimately triumph,” adding that “provocateurs who try to prevent Georgia from returning to normal relations with Russia will be put to shame.”

Russian Foreign Minister also spoke of visa policy for Georgians, noting that there are currently no limitations for Georgians to arrive to Russia with visas, and that the list of persons eligible for the visa has been expanded. Reiterating earlier remarks, Lavrov blamed the June 2020 events for hindering the almost ready introduction of a visa-free regime for Georgians.

In his concluding remarks, Lavrov commented on the Russo-Georgian war in 2008, again accusing Mikheil Saakashvili, then Georgian President, and the U.S. of fueling up the conflict.

“Americans were very well aware of the short temper of Saakashvili, who trampled on all agreements and gave a criminal order,” Lavrov concluded.

