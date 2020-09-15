Georgian Interior Minister Meets Spanish Civil Guard Director

On September 15, Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri hosted Director General of Spanish Civil Guard María Gámez Gámez in Tbilisi, where the parties discussed bilateral cooperation, work done by police attachés of the two countries as well as the future plans.

In frames of the visit, Georgian Deputy Interior Minister Vladimer Bortsvadze and chief of the Spanish Civil Guard signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a Joint Analysis Team, in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating organized crime.

The Spanish Civil Guard reported following the meeting that the Team, with access to the information of both agencies, will focus on fighting transnational organized crime, affecting both Georgia and Spain, in areas of drug, vehicle, arms and human trafficking, as well as illegal immigration, cyber-crime and crimes against property.