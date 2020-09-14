TI Georgia Slams Rurua Case Judge for ‘Discreditation Attempts’
In its statement of September 14, Transparency International Georgia, a local watchdog, decried “discreditation attempts” by Valerian Bugianishvili, judge for the case of Giorgi Rurua and accused him “of continuing an extremely dangerous tendency when judicial system repeats the messages voiced by the ruling party and attempting to harm the reputation of the human rights organization.”
The watchdog’s starkly-worded missive comes in response to Bugianishvili refusal to consider TI Georgia’s Amicus Curiae brief on Rurua’s case, submitted to the Tbilisi City Court in January, on the grounds of its “bias” in favor of the defendant.
This, the civil society organization argued, “demonstrates once again that the judge of Giorgi Rurua’s case, supposedly, acted with political motives.”
Recalling that Amicus Curiae is a well-established practice in order to assist a court in assessing legal issues, TI Georgia slammed Bugianishvili for his “general evaluation” and “superficial attitude” towards this democratic mechanism.
