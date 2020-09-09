Georgia Reintroduces Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

On September 9, Georgian authorities announced about reintroducing several restrictions as the number of active cases surpassed 400, the highest since the start of the COVID pandemic in February.

The reopening of cinemas and theaters, previously scheduled to take place during September 15 and the beginning of October, respectively, will be postponed until November 1.

The Government reintroduced the ban on large-scale social events, including weddings, funerals, birthdays and other rites. Previously applied to indoor areas, the restrictions will now be extended to outdoor areas as well. Cultural and sports events involving over 200 attendants will also be banned.

The new restrictions, according to Natia Mezvrishvili, head of Government Administration, who unveiled the new restrictions, will not apply to election campaign events.

The Government Administration head, however, asked the parties involved in the pre-election campaign to observe the recommendations of health authorities, including observing two-meter distance and wearing facemasks where necessary.

School opening dates, scheduled for September 15, will not be affected. Adjara, the new COVID hotspot, is the only Georgian region where the classes will be held online until the beginning of October. However, all celebratory events in schools will be cancelled.

In Addition, the head of the Government Administration highlighted that the enforcement of coronavirus-related government regulations is expected to become stricter. “The enforcement of the face mask regulation is especially important,” Mezvrishvili said, adding that the police and labor inspection forces will be working to monitor the enforcement process.

Healthcare Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze also announced that COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms and without any chronic diseases, between the ages of 18 and 65, will be treated at hotels. Starting from today, in Georgia’s three largest cities, Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi, treating patients in quarantine in hotels will become available.

