MIA arrested a man who physically and verbally abused a member of "Lelo" on September 4. Photo from: Interior Ministry video
News

One Arrested for Physical, Verbal Abuse of Lelo Party Member

05/09/2020 - 20:39
7 Less than a minute

On September 5, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that one person has been arrested for physically and verbally abusing a member of the “Lelo for Georgia” party on September 4 in Tbilisi. 

The Ministry is leading an investigation under article 126 of the criminal code of Georgia, involving violence. 

Lelo’s Didube-Chughureti majoritarian candidate, Levan Samushia stated yesterday that a member of the party’s Chugureti district organization had been physically abused by 3 persons.

Discussing the same issue, one of the party’s leaders, Kakha Kozhoridze, noted yesterday that “the real culprit in incidents such is this is the Georgian Dream, which organizes assaults; this is especially manifested during the pre-election periods.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
05/09/2020 - 20:39
7 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of New Director General of Imedi TV Appointed

New Director General of Imedi TV Appointed

05/09/2020 - 13:53
Photo of CoE Concerned with Russia’s Failure to Pay to Deportation Victims

CoE Concerned with Russia’s Failure to Pay to Deportation Victims

05/09/2020 - 12:41
Photo of 2020 Georgia Election Live Blog: Lelo Presents Four More Majoritarian Candidates

2020 Georgia Election Live Blog: Lelo Presents Four More Majoritarian Candidates

05/09/2020 - 12:18
Photo of OSCE Group of Friends Decries Russian Occupation of Georgia

OSCE Group of Friends Decries Russian Occupation of Georgia

05/09/2020 - 11:31
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button