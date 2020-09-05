One Arrested for Physical, Verbal Abuse of Lelo Party Member

On September 5, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that one person has been arrested for physically and verbally abusing a member of the “Lelo for Georgia” party on September 4 in Tbilisi.

The Ministry is leading an investigation under article 126 of the criminal code of Georgia, involving violence.

Lelo’s Didube-Chughureti majoritarian candidate, Levan Samushia stated yesterday that a member of the party’s Chugureti district organization had been physically abused by 3 persons.

Discussing the same issue, one of the party’s leaders, Kakha Kozhoridze, noted yesterday that “the real culprit in incidents such is this is the Georgian Dream, which organizes assaults; this is especially manifested during the pre-election periods.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)