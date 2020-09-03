U.S. Decries ‘Reckless, Dangerous Cyberattack’ on Georgia’s Health Ministry

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi released a statement late on September 3, noting that it is “appalled” by reports about cyberattack carried out on September 1 against the computer system of the Georgian Health Ministry.

“The United States condemns this reckless, dangerous cyberattack,” highlighted the U.S. Embassy, adding that “the irresponsible attack attempted to illegally access pandemic management information stored in the databases of the Ministry and its units, including those of the Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research.”

It then underscored that “throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lugar Center has played a vital role in Georgia’s response to the outbreak, helping to protect the health of the Georgian people and save lives.”

The statement stressed that “we, together with like-minded members of the international community, will abide by our commitment to an international framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace,” adding that “we call on those acting outside of that framework to do so as well and to stop their malicious activities immediately.”

