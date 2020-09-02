Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani (left) and World Bank Regional Director Sebastian Molineus (right). Photo: mof.gov.ge
World Bank Allocates EUR 35.7 Mln to Support Internetization in Rural Georgia

02/09/2020 - 18:03
On August 31, Georgian Minister of Finance Ivane Machavariani and World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus signed an agreement approving EUR 35.7 million low-interest rate loan for the Log-in Georgia Project.

The Government of Georgia announced the Log-in Georgia Project in January as a part of the National Broadband Development Strategy for 2020-2025. The Project, overseen by the Ministry of Economy, plans to provide high-speed internet access and broadband infrastructure for 500,000 disconnected citizens in 1,000 villages across the country.

According to the World Bank, “the Log-in Georgia Project has three components aims at increasing access to affordable broadband internet; promoting the use of broadband-enabled digital services; and project implementation support.”

Regional Director Sebastian Molineus said the Project would contribute to “economic competitiveness” and help ensure that “people and enterprises in rural areas have the same access to opportunity as their urban counterparts.”

