Magticom Provides Details on January 27 Internet Outage

Magticom, Georgia’s major telecommunications company and the leading mobile provider released a statement regarding disruption to its mobile and fixed internet services on in the evening of January 27, which lasted for several hours.

The company explained that its internet connection in Georgia relies on the secured channels from Europe. However, “damage was reported in Turkey, where heavy snowfall and avalanche risks have prevented the partner company’s technical teams from reaching the affected area,” the statement noted.

Compounding the issue, the backup channel in Georgia also encountered disruptions.

According to Magticom, the “suspicious damage” was also detected “at three points in Georgia’s Adjara region at 9:21 p.m., on January 27.” The incident has been reported to law enforcement authorities for investigation, the company said.

“Magticom’s technical team worked in emergency mode to resolve the issues, and all three damages were fully resolved by 01:54 a.m., on January 28,” the statement concluded.

The law enforcement bodies have not yet commented on the issue.

Also Read: