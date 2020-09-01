Euronews Georgia TV on Air

Euronews Georgia went on the air on August 31 with its Georgian language programming.

The Lyon-based channel’s Georgian language franchise was founded in September 2019, after the July 25, 2019 signing of a memorandum of understanding by Michael Peters, Euronews CEO and George Ramishvili, Chairman of Silknet, a key player on the Georgian telecommunications market.

The Georgian franchise, part of the first “glocal” media network, will be run by Jano Zhvania, the CEO of Euronews Georgia, with Vasilis Bitsis, Director of Euronews Greek Service as the editor-in-chief.

Silknet JSC is a subsidiary of Silk Road Group providing fixed and mobile telephony, internet and television services.