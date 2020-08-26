Less than a minute

Georgia to Host Noble Partner Exercise in September

U.S. and Georgia-led fifth Noble Partner international military exercise will be held south-east of Tbilisi at the Vaziani Military Airfield, Vaziani drill ground and the Norio training area from September 7 to September 18.

Over 2,700 troops will take part in the drills, including Georgian, U.S., British, Polish, and French military personnel.

The key purpose of the exercise is to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the participating nations, and will include command, staff and field trainings with live-fire exercises and combined mechanized maneuvers.

