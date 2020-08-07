U.S. Embassy on 12th Anniversary of Russo-Georgian War

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi said in its statement over the 12th anniversary of Russo-Georgian War that “August 7 is a somber reminder of the thousands who have suffered and continue to suffer in the wake of Russia’s invasion.”

The Embassy called on Russia to reverse its unilateral recognition of the so-called independence of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, noting that this step is essential for hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons and refugees to be able to return safely and with dignity to their homes.

“Russia’s responsibilities under the 2008 ceasefire agreement are clear: Russia must withdraw its forces to pre-conflict positions and allow unfettered access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance,” noted the U.S. Embassy.

“In the past year, we also witnessed a major Russian-led incursion, attempting to control hundreds of meters of additional Georgian territory at Chorchana-Tsnelisi,” the Embassy continued, adding that “Russian-led security forces continue to encroach deeper into Georgian territory, trying to expand the occupied territories meter by meter.”

As stated in the document, “the United States’ commitment to our friends and partners in Georgia remains steadfast.”

“We stand with the people of Georgia and join them in calling for these communities, divided by Russian aggression, to be united once again,” the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi concluded.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)