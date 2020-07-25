U.S. House Passes Spending Bill, with Provisions on Georgia

On July 24, the U.S. House voted 224-189 to pass a package of the spending bill for the fiscal year 2021, that among others envisages not less than USD 132,025,000 assistance for Georgia, with 15 % of the funds available to the Georgian Government conditioned to the state of democracy in the country.

The bill also reads that none of the funds available under the Act should be allocated for the assistance of the central government of any country that recognizes the independence of Russian occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

“None of the funds appropriated by this Act may be made available to support the Russian Federation occupation of the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia,” the bill adds.

In addition, the legislation instructs U.S. executive authorities to oppose and veto any assistance by international financial institutions, including in the form of loan, credit, or guarantee, for any program that violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

In another section referring to Georgia, the bill says that “funds […] for the Eastern Partnership countries shall be made available to advance the implementation of Association Agreements and trade agreements with the European Union, and to reduce their vulnerability to external economic and political pressure from the Russian Federation.”

While the Republican-led U.S. Senate has not yet acted on the Appropriations Bill, the White House announced on Thursday that it opposes the legislation, making it less likely that the bill becomes law.