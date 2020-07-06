Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó Visits Tbilisi

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, is paying a visit to Georgia on July 6, making him the first high-ranking foreign official to travel to Georgia during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At a news briefing following the meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister, Georgia’s chief diplomat Davit Zalkaliani hailed Hungary as “the firm supporter of Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration” and thanked his Hungarian colleague for his “very clear messages” made in support for Georgia at the Eastern Partnership and NATO ministerial meetings.

Minister Zalkaliani also thanked FM Szijjártó for his personal support and solidarity to Georgia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two ministers also discussed the possibility of reopening borders. Georgian Foreign Ministry cited FM Szijjártó as saying that “we quite understand Georgia’s motive for extending travel restrictions. As successful countries in the fight against the pandemic, we both take careful steps. We agreed to create a working group to regularly exchange relevant information.”

Zalkaliani tweeted that Szijjártó’s visit to Tbilisi in the challenging times caused by the pandemic “speaks of the great scope of friendship and partnership” between the two countries.

The two ministers also spoke about the flights by the Hungarian low-cost airline operator Wizz Air, which has a base at the Kutaisi International Airport and offers low-fare routes to the rest Europe. Hungarian FM said Wizz Air successfully cooperates with Georgia and once the airline is fully up and running again, Georgia will be its “priority destination.”

Earlier today, Minister Szijjártó has held a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

He will also meet with the Georgian Ministers of Economy, Regional Development and Education, Natia Turnava, Maia Tskitishvili and Mikheil Chkhenkeli, respectively, as well as Georgian Orthodox Patriarch Ilia II.

