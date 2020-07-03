Georgia to Prosecute for Maps that Distort its Territorial Integrity

Producing, selling and advertising maps, or other items, both in electronic and print versions, that misrepresent Georgia’s territorial integrity will become a punishable offense. The penalties range from a fine to imprisonment for up to two years.

The amendments made to the Criminal Code of Georgia went into force on July 2. A person will be released from criminal responsibility only if s/he hands over an offensive item to Georgian authorities voluntarily before the launch of the investigation, and if no other signs of crime are identified in their actions.

