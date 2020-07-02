COVID-19: UNDP, Sweden to Train 4,000 Georgian Medics in Infection Prevention, Control

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is teaming up with the Government of Sweden to train 4,000 medical personnel across Georgia in enhanced infection prevention and control in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Swedish funding of USD 150,000, UNDP will assist Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) in establishing an e-learning platform to provide doctors, nurses and administrative staff with an opportunity to attend training courses and certification programs, communicate, exchange experience and receive practical advice from NCDC experts.

The new learning system intends to help Georgia’s frontline medical personnel become better prepared to respond to any potential second wave of COVID pandemic and other future health crises.

The initiative covers 37 medical institutions and the NCDC’s 60 regional centers across the country. 3,000 medical workers from the clinics designated for COVID-19 treatment and 1,000 medical staff from regular healthcare institutions will be trained in health emergency response.

The assistance is part of a broader six-year program of governance reforms in Georgia that UNDP is implementing with USD 5 million in funding from Sweden.

UNDP Georgia Head Louisa Vinton said the e-learning system will improve the ability of Georgian doctors to respond to health emergencies as well as “help close the gap between big cities and rural areas, where medical staff tend to have fewer resources.”