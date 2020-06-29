PACE Co-rapporteurs Welcome Adoption of Constitutional Changes in Georgia

In a statement issued on June 29, the Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Titus Corlăţean (Romania, SOC) and Claude Kern (France, ALDE), welcomed the adoption of the constitutional amendments by the Georgian parliament – remodeling the electoral system ahead of October elections.

2020 parliamentary polls will now be “far more proportional than was previously the case, which potentially could allow for a more plural and representative parliament,” the co-rapporteurs highlighted.

Meanwhile, they expressed regret that the political agreement had not resulted “in a less tense and polarized political environment.”

Corlăţean and Kern called on “all sides” to cooperate in order to implement “the remainder” of the March 8 agreement.

They also appealed to all stakeholders to refrain from statements actions conducive to polarization, which they said would “negatively affect the environment” necessary to hold “genuinely democratic elections.”

The Georgian parliament has approved constitutional amendments in a final round of voting today, introducing an electoral system agreed upon by the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition.

