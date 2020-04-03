CSOs Slam Appointment of Constitutional Court Justice amid State of Emergency

A 10-year tenure of one of the Constitutional Court justices, appointed through the Supreme Court quota, expired in December 2019.

CSOs say the top court failed to appoint a new judge within the timeframe envisaged by the law. The new justice should have been selected in November.

The Supreme Court’s Plenum, responsible for making an appointment, initially planned to hold a session on March 31. The move was then promptly condemned by the CSOs, finding it unacceptable to hold a session during pandemic emergency.

Georgia declared state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic on March 21 for a term of one month.

The Supreme Court then released a statement, noting that the session was postponed due to technical reasons. The Plenum was rescheduled for April 3.