Georgia Nominates Deputy Justice Minister as ICC Judge Candidate

With 91 votes in favor, the Parliament of Georgia endorsed the nomination of incumbent Deputy Justice Minister Gocha Lortkipanidze as a candidate for the election of judges at the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) at a plenary session on March 20.

Gocha Lortkipanidze has held the position of Deputy Justice Minister since 2012. Earlier in 2005-2009, he has served as Adviser to the Prime Minister in international law and foreign affairs.

Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze welcomed “unanimous support” for Lortkipanidze’s candidacy among the Georgian lawmakers, and expressed hope that the nominee would be confirmed as the ICC judge.

Independent MP Eka Beselia, who also backed Lortkipanidze’s candidacy, stated that it was crucial to have a Georgian nominee elected as the ICC judge. “I hope that Lortkipanidze will successfully pass all of the remaining procedures… so that Georgia would have a dignified representative… I know him as a good professional,” Beselia stated.

Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani first unveiled plans to nominate Georgian candidate for the elections of ICC judges while visiting the Hague last December. Tsulukiani noted that a highly qualified Georgian nominee would be selected through the national procedure.

The International Criminal Court is impaneled with a 18-judge cohort appointed for nine-year tenure. As a rule, elections are held between every three years in order to fill six judicial vacancies. Six elected candidates are expected to replace the same number of outgoing judges during the 19th session of the Assembly scheduled on December 7-17, 2020. The ICC will also elect new Prosecutor this year.

