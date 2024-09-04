The Daily Beat: 3 September

The deadline for registering as “organizations pursuing the interests of a foreign power” with the National Agency for Public Registry under the Foreign Agents Law expired on September 2. According to Tamar Tkeshelashvili, First Deputy Justice Minister, 476 organizations applied to the Justice Ministry with a registration request. From now on, the Justice Ministry will have the right to forcibly register other CSOs, impose fines, and conduct “monitoring” activities in the organizations.

The U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed concern about the enforcement of Georgia’s “foreign agent” legislation for those entities that did not voluntarily register, including critical civil organizations and independent media, reported DC correspondent, Alex Raufoglu. “The Georgian government continues to move in a deeply troubling direction, one that moves the country from its Euro-Atlantic trajectory,” spokesperson Miller told reporters, commenting the situation in Georgia.

Speaking with journalists, the leader of the Georgian Dream parliamentary majority, Mamuka Mdinaradze, slammed the Western lifestyle yet another time, saying that the ruling party will ensure that life in Georgia does not resemble the opening of the Paris Olympics.

The de facto foreign minister of occupied Abkhazia, Sergei Shamba confirmed that Russia has suspended funding for Abkhazia since September 1, demanding fulfillment of obligations vis-à-vis Moscow regarding the “apartment law.” “As you know, Russia has already suspended some social financing. Well, most probably these are the first steps. Additionally, the winter season is approaching and there is a question about the electricity flow that will have to be paid for at commercial prices,” Shamba said at a press briefing.

The Data of the Day

On September 3, the National Statistics Office reported that Georgia’s annual inflation rate remained low at 1% in August 2024. Monthly, meanwhile, consumer prices dropped by 0.1%. The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (7.4% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (4.5% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (2.6% decrease); and communication (12.7% decrease).