NATO Foreign Ministers Agree to Step Up Security in Black Sea

Speaking at a press-conference following the first meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers session, NATO Secretary General Jans Stoltenberg said the Council has agreed to enhance security in the Black Sea region.

Headlining his meeting with the Russia’s violation of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces in Europe Treaty (INF), Stoltenberg said “Russia made the world a more dangerous place” and said the Alliance was committed “to maintain credible and effective deterrence and defence” against Russia’s “destabilizing behavior”.

Moving on to Russia’s actions in Crimea, and more recently in the Azov Sea to illustrate Russia’s belligerence, Secretary General said the Foreign Ministers have “agreed a package of measures to improve our situational awareness. And to step up our support for both Georgia and Ukraine. In areas such as the training of maritime forces and coast guards. Port visits and exercises. And sharing information.” He noted these efforts would build on already close cooperation with the two nations, pointing out the ongoing patrol of NATO’s naval groups in the Black Sea.

Stoltenberg said NATO will maintain its “focus, and its presence” in this vital region.

