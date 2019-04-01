News

Four NATO Ships Make Port Call in Poti

01/04/2019 - 14:33
SNMG2 is conducting a port visit in Poti, Georgia, April 1, 2019. Photo: Municipality of Poti City/Facebook

Four NATO ships, assigned to the Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), arrived on a four-day port call in Poti on Georgia’s Black Sea coast today.

The maritime group, which includes the Royal Netherlands Navy’s HNLMSEvertsen, Turkish TCG Yildirim, Bulgarian BGS Drazki, and Romanian ROS Regele Ferdinand, is led by Boudewijn Boots, Commander of NATO’s SNMG2.

The vessels will leave Poti port on April 4, and their crews will train with the Georgian Coast Guard’s two U.S.-gifted Island-class patrol boats, aiming to increase interoperability between Georgia and the NATO.

Governor of Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Alexandre Motserelia said welcoming the visit, that the port call once again underscores Georgia’s NATO aspirations, and is important for the country’s further security.

