Georgian Parliament Speaker Visits Serbia

Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, who is on his first official visit to Serbia on March 27-30, met today with his counterpart Maja Gojkovic. Two speakers have pledged to deepen their countries’ ties.

At the meeting, the two signed a Partnership Agreement which aims to “raise parliamentary cooperation to an institutional level,” according to the Serbian National Assembly’s press office.

Gojkovic believes the Partnership Agreement, “would also strengthen cooperation in the area of European integration since both countries strive to join the organization and help the development of cooperation in the spheres of foreign affairs and economy, as well as between the delegations in international parliamentary organizations.”

On his part, Speaker Kobakhidze said Georgia and Serbia “enjoy very positive political relations,” and that the two countries want also to strengthen their ties in the fields of economy, culture, science and sports.

“We have similar challenges but we also have similar goals. Our common foreign policy goal is European integration…it is important for us to stand together also for the achievement of this common goal,” Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian Parliament Speaker addressed the Serbian National Assembly today as well.