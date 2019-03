Kobauri Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Smith Family Murder

On March 27, Gori district court has sentenced Malkhaz Kobauri, born 1998, to life imprisonment for murdering an American couple and their four-year old son in Georgia’s north-eastern Dusheti Municipality in July 2018.

The court delivered the final sentence at its hearing today, a day after the jury members found Kobauri guilty on all counts of charges brought against him. The background stories are available here.