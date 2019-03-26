Jury Finds Kobauri Guilty of Smith Family Murder

The 12-member jury has found Mamuka Kobauri, born 1998, guilty of murdering an American couple and their four-year old son in Georgia’s north-eastern Dusheti Municipality in July 2018.

Following a four-hour deliberation, the jury members found Kobauri guilty on all counts of charges brought against him.

The prosecution has charged Kobairo under Articles 109 (murder under aggravating circumstances) and Article 137 (rape, a sexual intercourse by use of violence, threat of violence or abusing the victim’s helpless condition) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which envisages imprisonment from 16-20 years to life in prison. The court will deliver the final sentence at its hearing scheduled for March 27.

Kobauri’s defense lawyer, Alexander Kobaidze told reporters on March 26 that he intends to challenge the jury ruling at the Supreme Court.

Prosecutor Zaza Datukishvili noted that the jury ruling was no surprise, citing a volume of direct evidence confirming Kobauri’s guilt. He also said that considering the gravity of the crime, the prosecution will demand life imprisonment for Kobauri.