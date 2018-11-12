Parliament Speaker Slams UNM as ‘Criminal Political Force’

Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze slammed the opposition United National Movement (UNM) as “a criminal, dirty political force” with no political future in Georgia.

Speaking at the Parliament’s bureau session on November 12, Kobakhidze said that it is “absolutely inadmissible” that UNM speaks about democratic ideals as it is the force which has committed “a number of grave crimes against our country and our people.” He also blamed the party for allowing “full occupation of two historic regions of Georgia.”

“You have committed numerous crimes against our country and our people, the grave result of which is the full occupation of two historic regions. Let me remind you of these crimes: more than 100 lost villages, tens of thousands of new IDPs from Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region, hundreds of dead soldiers and civilians,” the Speaker told the opposition lawmakers.

Kobakhidze also focused on UNM’s “numerous other crimes,” including “tortures, rape of men.” “UNM is a criminal, dirty political force with no political future in Georgia and this will be guaranteed by the democratic system established in our country,” he noted.

Irakli Kobakhidze has been one of the leading faces of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia to support Salome Zurabishvili in the presidential race. Her opponent, Grigol Vashadze of the UNM-led coalition has garnered 601,224 votes and will contest the second round.

