Q3’18 GDP Growth 4% – Preliminary Data

Georgia’s economy grew by 4% in the third quarter of 2018, higher than the 4.4% growth recorded year earlier, according to preliminary data released by the state statistics office, Geostat, released on October 30.

Real Gross Domestic Product grew 5.6% year-on-year in September, after 4.6% and 2% y/y growth in July and August, respectively.

The estimated annual growth of real GDP stood at 5% in 2017, the highest growth rate since 2013. Georgia’s economy expanded by 2.8% in 2016, slightly lower than 2.9% in 2015, 4.6% in 2014 and 3.4% in 2013.

The Government forecasts 4.5% economic growth in 2018.