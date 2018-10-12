U.S. National Security Adviser to Visit Georgia

Assistant to the United States President for National Security Affairs John Bolton will be traveling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, starting his trip on October 20.

In a Twitter post earlier today, Bolton said during his trip, he will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials “to advance American interests on a range of security issues.”

On October 20th I’ll be travelling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia to meet with my counterparts and other senior officials to advance American interests on a range of security issues. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) October 11, 2018

Georgian Foreign Ministry told Civil.ge that John Bolton’s visit to Georgia will be “yet another step forward in deepening the two countries’ strategic partnership.”

The MFA also said the trip confirms that the security issues of Georgia and the South Caucasus region as a whole “takes an important place in the agenda of the U.S. administration.”

According to Foreign Ministry, in his meeting with Georgian officials, Bolton will cover a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including defense and security, and the prospect of signing a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.