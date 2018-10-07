Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine Inaugurate Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi

The inter-parliamentary assembly of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine has officially kicked off, with its inaugural plenary session held in Tbilisi on October 5-6.

Georgian, Moldovan and Ukrainian Parliament Speakers, Irakli Kobakhidze, Andrian Candu, and Andriy Parubiy, signed the statute of the assembly on October 5, stressing the importance of such cooperation.

Addressing the lawmakers, Irakli Kobakhidze said the assembly aims to “jointly protect interests and positions” of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova on the international level, to share the experiences of reforms, and to jointly achieve transformation of the Association Agreements, that each country has with the European Union into the “EU membership perspective” .

The three parliament Speakers signed the agreement on establishing the inter-parliamentary assembly on June 9, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. The assembly is intended as a regular forum for consultation on matters of common interest.

At a joint press conference later on October 5, Andrian Candu underscored that by working together, the three parliaments would share experience and knowledge, and find solutions to secure their countries and the whole region.

According to the Ukrainian Speaker’s press office, Andriy Parubiy also called on his counterparts to “reinforce each other” on their way to the EU membership. “Mutual support, reciprocal assistance and unity are the keys to success,” he noted.

The Assembly plenary dovetailed with the meeting of the heads of the governments of the GUAM member states – Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova – in Chisinau, where the heads of executive were also discussing ways to enhance cooperation.