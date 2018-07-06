Syrian Opposition Leader Denounces Abkhazia, S.Ossetia Recognition

Abdurrahman Mustafa, President of the Syrian National Coalition, a political platform uniting the main Syrian opposition groups, denounced Assad regime’s recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Mustafa, who represents the Syrian Turkmen Council in the Coalition, made the statement at his June 5 meeting with the Georgian Ambassador to Turkey, Irakli Koplatadze, a week after Tbilisi secured the first opposition denouncement.

According to the Syrian National Coalition, Abdurrahman Mustafa condemned the recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia “as a violation of international law,” and expressed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

He also pointed out that the Assad regime was “illegitimate,” and that “it takes its decisions under orders from Russia, as it has become a mere pawn in the hands of the Russian administration.”

Syria announced its decision to establish diplomatic relations with Abkhazia and South Ossetia on May 29, making it the fifth United Nations member state to have recognized the two regions’ independence from Georgia.

Tbilisi has responded with severance of diplomatic relations with Damascus. A number of countries and international organizations, including the NATO, the United States and the European Union denounced the Syrian recognition.

Nasr al-Hariri, President of the Syrian High Negotiation Commission, another political platform of Syrian opposition groups, condemned the decision on June 29, saying the Syrian opposition upholds Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.