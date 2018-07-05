President Margvelashvili to Attend NATO Brussels Summit

President Giorgi Margvelashvili will lead the Georgian delegation at the NATO Summit in Brussels on July 11-12, Tengiz Pkhaladze, the President’s Foreign Affairs Secretary announced today.

Pkhaladze underscored that one of Georgia’s main objectives in the period leading to the Summit was “to draw the attention of the Alliance towards the country and the security challenges it is facing.”

“This will be the first time in history of NATO-Georgia relations that a meeting will be held at the highest level – with the participation of the heads of state,” Pkhaladze noted, adding that the discussion points will include the country’s defense capabilities and security challenges, as well as the NATO-Georgia cooperation in these two areas and beyond.

According to the Brussels Summit agenda, President Giorgi Margvelashvili and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet on July 12, followed by a joint statement and a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Georgia and Ukraine at the level of heads of state.