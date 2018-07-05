Security Service Arrests Russian Citizen on Poisoning Charges

The State Security Service of Georgia, the country’s domestic counterintelligence agency, arrested a Russian national on charges of spilling a hazardous liquid in the departure hall of the Tbilisi International Airport.

According to the Security Service, the incident occurred on July 2 “at a sales office of one of the airline companies.” The Service identified the detainee as Dmitry B., but did not provide additional details on the incident.

Giorgi Goglidze, a representative of the Tbilisi Airport, told journalists that “an unpleasant smell” was detected at 10am in the sales office of Aeroflot, a Moscow-based airline company.

“We immediately dispatched the airport personnel to the area; they inspected the place first and we then reported the case to the police,” Goglidze noted.

According to media reports, a total of seven persons, all of them airport personnel, were hospitalized as a result of the incident with symptoms of light poisoning – dizziness and nausea. Two of them suffered from eye irritation as well.

This post is also available in: Georgian, Russian