In Quotes: Georgian Politicians on Kvirikashvili’s Resignation

On June 13, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced his resignation citing differences of opinion with the ruling Georgian Dream party, as well as the GD founder and leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Some members of the ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party cited the need for “new energy” as the reason behind Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s resignation, while opposition politicians stressed his decision was due to ongoing political “crisis” and public protests.

Below is a round-up of some of the reactions from both ruling and opposition politicians on Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s resignation.

Tamar Chugoshvili – Georgian Dream: For me, what is important now is what kind of relationship the new Government will have with the Parliament. The Government has to be more accountable to the legislature. Discussions on problematic issues should be more dynamic, active and open, and should happen exactly on the parliamentary platform. If we manage to form a real, responsible parliamentary discussions and processes that will be answerable to the public, the results will be tangible in all areas. I personally will evaluate the new government under these criteria. As for the reports related to me (implying her transition to the executive branch), it is not true. I see my role and place in strengthening the Parliament, as an institution.

Mamuka Mdinaradze – Georgian Dream: Georgia needs new energy, new visions, new reforms. Although quite successful reforms have been implemented under the leadership of PM Kvirikashvili over the past years and all international experts confirm that, the team decided and Mr. Kvirikashvili agreed that new energy would probably yield more positive results for the people. The country needs more rapid development, more [growth] dynamics and for this to happen, it would be better if a new team, including the economic one, assumed the responsibility.

Levan Koberidze – Georgian Dream: We have more problems and challenges in the judiciary [than in economy], and I am sure that the incumbent and future governments, as well as the judiciary authorities and the Prosecutor’s Office should address them with more concrete steps. If we fail to achieve any significant progress to that end, then I would personally raise the issue of early parliamentary elections. There are a lot of issues that need to be discussed in the ruling team, including the issue of early elections. In my opinion, if all questions related to the judiciary are addressed in a timely manner, the public demand for early parliamentary elections will be absolutely legitimate.

Davit Chichinadze – Georgian Dream: If the current situation continues – I mean the policy of tolerance [towards banks] and a conciliatory position with our opponents (implying members of the United National Movement and the European Georgia), I think the Parliament should be dissolved and new elections should be called, because it was exactly this policy that has produced a sense of injustice in the society.

Mikheil Saakashvili – United National Movement: This is the result of public mobilization, extreme public discontent and of the fact that Georgia, in fact, has no government; the government has collapsed. It is like a headless chicken. The result of all these is described in the recent UN report, according to which the poverty level decreased twice under my presidency and increased twice under Ivanishvili. Ivanishvili’s government is on the verge of collapse. Ivanishvili, like a python, is now changing his skin, but his skin has become very thin and it has become easier to approach him. Ivanishvili is as weak now as never before, but we should not be weak. The unity of opposition forces and involvement of new people in politics is as important now as never before.

Davit Bakradze – European Georgia: The Prime Minister’s resignation has made two things clear: first, he openly declared that he resigned because of his disagreement with Bidzina Ivanishvili, who makes all decisions in this country, and second, that he spoke on the economic and other achievements confirms once again that even at the moment of resignation, the government is inadequate and cannot see the problems, the crises and the difficulties that exist in the country. Therefore, there is only one solution – and that is not changing [the ministers’] names and surnames only, but to change the entire team, which cannot push the country forward, cannot run the country decently. The team, which would manage to develop the country, to overcome poverty and ensure stability, should come to power through elections and peacefully.

