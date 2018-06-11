Home / News / Bulgarian, Georgian Parliament Speakers Discuss Deepening Ties
Irakli Kobakhidze and Tsveta Karayancheva, June 11, 2018. Photo: facebook.com/KobakhidzeOfficial

11/06/2018

Tsveta Karayancheva, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, who is on her official visit to Georgia, met  with Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze today, discussing the two countries’ bilateral cooperation.

“Georgia and Bulgaria form a natural bridge between Europe and Asia considering their location, and it is important to make full use of the potential of the Black Sea and the wider region,” Kobakhidze said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

Kobakhidze also thanked Karayancheva for the country’s firm support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its foreign policy aspirations. Karayancheva, in turn, reaffirmed that Bulgaria would continue providing political support to Georgia.

Upon conclusion of their meeting, the sides also signed a partnership memorandum that envisions closer cooperation between the two legislatures.

As part of her visit on June 10-12, Tsveta Karayancheva is also scheduled to meet with President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II.

