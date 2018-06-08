Georgian Defense Minister Visits Brussels

Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria participated today in the meeting of defense ministers of the countries involved in the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, held on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels on June 7-8.

Minister Izoria underscored in his remarks after the meeting that Georgia remains “committed to its obligations undertaken before NATO,” and that together with the Alliance it contributes to “strengthening the global security and peace.”

Izoria also stressed that Georgia would keep the number of its troops in the international mission in Afghanistan, and added its participation in the international missions made it “an important partner country” for both NATO and the European Union.

“We will continue this partnership in future, which serves a strong foundation for recognizing the progress that Georgia has achieved on its NATO integration path,” the Minister stated.

Georgia has a total of 870 soldiers serving alongside NATO Allies and partners in Afghanistan making the country one of the biggest force contributors to the Resolute Support Mission.

Georgia has provided valued support for NATO-led operations in Afghanistan since 2004 and is currently one of the top overall contributors to the #TrainAdviseAssist mission here. Take a look at how they keep headquarters secure. #39Nations4Peace #FutureofAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/GPaSa3i5pc — Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) June 6, 2018

During his visit to Brussels, Minister Izoria also met separately with the Defense Minister of the Republic of Croatia Damir Krstičević, Hungarian Defense Minister Tibor Benkő, and Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak.

