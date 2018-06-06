SG Jens Stoltenberg: Allied Leaders Will Recognize Georgia’s Progress at NATO Summit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previewed this week’s NATO Defence Ministerial at a press conference today, speaking among other issues on NATO’s relations with Georgia.

Responding to the question of Rustavi 2, Stoltenberg reiterated that the Allied leaders would recognize Georgia’s progress at the upcoming NATO Summit in Brussels on July 11-12.

“I am absolutely certain that the summit in July will find ways to recognize the progress of Georgia, the progress in implementing reforms, in modernizing their defense and security institutions, and also the rule of law, and the fact that Georgia is stepping up its efforts to fight the corruption,” Stoltenberg underscored.

He also noted that Georgia is “one of the biggest force contributors” to the Resolute Support Mission, and that the country has proven “for many years that it is very committed” to the Alliance presence in Afghanistan.

Meetings of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Defence Ministers will be held at NATO Headquarters on June 7-8. Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria will reportedly join the ministerial discussions over the Resolute Support Mission on the second day of the meeting.

This post is also available in: Georgian, Russian