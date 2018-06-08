Fifty CSOs Call for Timely Probe into Teen Murder Case

A group of fifty civil society organizations united in the Georgian National Platform of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum expressed “extreme concern” over the developments around the teen murder case, and called on the Interior Ministry to finalize the investigation in due time and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Timely and effective steps are essential to avoid further worsening of the situation,” the group said in a statement released on June 8, adding that timely investigation by the Interior Ministry would dispel all societal concerns and help restore the sense of justice.

The group also emphasized the need for implementing “serious reforms” in the Prosecutor’s Office, and called for punishing all those who “covered up the crime and distorted the evidence.”

The CSOs also expressed hope that the interim parliamentary commission set up to probe into the teen murder case would not only shed light on the incident, but also identify “all fundamental deficiencies” in the Prosecutor’s Office, and encourage “deep institutional reforms” in the agency.

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum unites civil society organizations from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, Armenia and Ukraine. The Forum aims to strengthen civil society in the Eastern Partnership countries as well as foster cooperation and the exchange of experience between organizations from partner countries and the EU.

