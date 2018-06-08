Five Activists Detained over Rustavi 2 TV Assault Released on Bail

Tbilisi City Court has released five activists involved in the March of the Georgians assault on Rustavi 2 TV journalists on bail and remanded two others in pretrial custody.

The Court said that when revising the penalty, it took into consideration that the detainees had no criminal record and that they were accused of less grave offences.

Two other persons, who were accused of violence, physical insults, property damage and group hooliganism, were remanded in custody.

Next hearing into the case will be held on June 19.

Police arrested the activists of the March of Georgians on March 20 a day after the ultranationalist and ultraconservative movement held a rally outside the Rustavi 2 TV building, following the controversial Christ-related remarks of TV host Giorgi Gabunia.

The activists blocked entry to the automobile carrying Gabunia and lawyer Tamta Muradashvili, accusing the journalist of hurting their religious feelings, and demanding an apology from him. On March 23, the Court sent the activists to pretrial detention.

This post is also available in: Georgian, Russian