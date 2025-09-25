National Bank Says International Reserves Up by $1.5 billion in 2025

Georgia’s National Bank said it purchased nearly USD 1.5 billion on the foreign exchange market from January to August, including about USD 200 million in August, bringing total international reserves to USD 5.2 billion.

Monthly purchases amounted to USD 101.7 million in March, USD 266.4 million in April, USD 245.4 million in May, USD 266 million in June, USD 416.9 million in July, and USD 199.6 million in August, all through the Bmatch trading platform. The updated data on foreign exchange market operations will be published on October 27, 2025, the NBG said.

“International foreign currency reserves are an important safeguard of the country’s macroeconomic stability. Therefore, the NBG remains focused on replenishing reserves,” the National Bank said on September 25, adding that it increases the country’s reserves “when the market allows it.”

The steady refilling of reserves follows the sale of more than USD 900 million in 2024, when the NBG made large sell-offs amid massive protests against the foreign agents law in the spring and again in the fall during the pre-election campaign. In October 2024 alone, when the general elections were held, the bank sold USD 591 million to prevent a currency devaluation, triggering a dramatic USD 630 million drop in reserves, the largest one-month decline in history.

