Alliance of Patriots: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

The Central Election Commission released proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 10 candidates registered by Kremlin-friendly nativist outfit Alliance of Patriots, among them 3 women, 7 – men:

Gocha Tevdoradze, former MP Irma Tskhoragauli Malkhaz Amashukeli Giorgi Gabatashvili Malkhaz Topuria Eka Mirianashvili Goderdzi Amashukeli Akaki Kartozia Lela Giorgadze Gela Khutsishvili

As for the mayoral race in the capital, former MP Giorgi Lomia will run for Tbilisi Mayor.

