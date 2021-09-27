Alliance of Patriots Campaign Presentation via Irma Inahsvili Facebook page
News

Alliance of Patriots: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

27/09/2021 - 17:13
17 Less than a minute

The Central Election Commission released proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 10 candidates registered by Kremlin-friendly nativist outfit Alliance of Patriots, among them 3 women, 7 – men:

  1. Gocha Tevdoradze, former MP
  2. Irma Tskhoragauli
  3. Malkhaz Amashukeli
  4. Giorgi Gabatashvili
  5. Malkhaz Topuria
  6. Eka Mirianashvili
  7. Goderdzi Amashukeli 
  8. Akaki Kartozia
  9. Lela Giorgadze
  10. Gela Khutsishvili

As for the mayoral race in the capital, former MP Giorgi Lomia will run for Tbilisi Mayor.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
27/09/2021 - 17:13
17 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

CSO Coalition on Information Integrity Launched

27/09/2021 - 19:15

President Zurabishvili Visits Paris

27/09/2021 - 17:02

Georgia’s Local Elections 2021 Live Blog: CEC Says Pressure on District, Precinct Election Commission Members Intensified

27/09/2021 - 14:45

PM Says Went to Athos ‘to Detox’ After Quitting as PM

27/09/2021 - 14:08
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button