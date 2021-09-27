News
Alliance of Patriots: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List
The Central Election Commission released proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.
Below is the list of the first 10 candidates registered by Kremlin-friendly nativist outfit Alliance of Patriots, among them 3 women, 7 – men:
- Gocha Tevdoradze, former MP
- Irma Tskhoragauli
- Malkhaz Amashukeli
- Giorgi Gabatashvili
- Malkhaz Topuria
- Eka Mirianashvili
- Goderdzi Amashukeli
- Akaki Kartozia
- Lela Giorgadze
- Gela Khutsishvili
As for the mayoral race in the capital, former MP Giorgi Lomia will run for Tbilisi Mayor.
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)