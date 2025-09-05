Kavelashvili Pardons Lelo/Strong Georgia’s Khazaradze, Japaridze Ahead of Local Vote

Georgian Dream–elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili has pardoned Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, leaders of the opposition Lelo–Strong Georgia alliance, who were jailed for boycotting a GD parliamentary commission. Kavelashvili justified the decision by citing the need to preserve the perception of competitiveness ahead of the October 4 municipal elections.

“So that no one has even a pretext to say that the local self-government elections are taking place under limited competitiveness, I made the decision to pardon two convicts – Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze,” Kavelashvili said in his statement early on September 5. “I express the hope that they will continue their political activities in the future by respecting the law.”

Khazaradze and Japaridze were among eight opposition figures, including six political leaders, sentenced to months in prison for refusing to appear before the so-called Tsulukiani Commission, a body in the disputed parliament investigating alleged crimes by former officials. Earlier, Kavelashvili had pledged to pardon those who’d promise to participate in the partially boycotted local elections. While Lelo–Strong Georgia is running in the election, Khazaradze and Japaridze had previously rejected Kavelashvili’s offer.

Kavelashvili argued that the vote would have taken place “in a competitive environment” even with the two still behind bars, warning against turning elections into “an indulgence for any politician who commits a crime.” He also recalled the earlier rejection of his offer by the two Lelo leaders, “through which they tried to insult the institution of the presidency.”

“I call on every election subject to promote the conduct of local self-government elections in a healthy and peaceful environment,” Kavelashvili noted, wishing success to those taking part in the vote “in the sincere spirit of municipal development and the fulfillment of the people’s interests.”

Lelo/Strong Georgia alliance is among 14 parties cleared by the Central Election Commission to run in the local elections, a sharp drop from 43 that had signed up in the previous, 2021 municipal vote. The alliance is cooperating in the campaign with For Georgia, the party led by exiled former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, fielding joint candidates in the race.

Among those remaining in jail over boycotting the Tsulukiani Commission are three leaders of the Coalition for Change opposition alliance, including Girchi-More Freedom’s Zurab Japaridze and Ahali’s Nika Melia and Nika Gvaramia. Giorgi Vashadze, leader of Strategy Agmashenebeli, which ran as a part of the United National Movement-led bloc last October, is also serving his jail term. None of these parties has registered to run in the upcoming municipal vote.

Nine parties, including those from major opposition alliances that took part in last October’s parliamentary elections and two former coalition partners of Lelo/Strong Georgia, are boycotting the elections, with the vote taking place amid ongoing repression, legislative crackdowns on opposition, jailings of political leaders, a crackdown on watchdogs, and a lack of local and international observation.

