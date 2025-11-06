German Ambassador Returns to Tbilisi After ‘Consultations in Berlin’

German Ambassador Peter Fischer returned to Georgia, weeks after Berlin recalled him for consultations over what Germany’s Foreign Office said were months of Georgian leaders “agitating” against the EU, Germany, and the ambassador himself.

“The German ambassador to Tbilisi returned to Georgia today after consultations in Berlin. He will continue his dedicated work there with our full support,” the German Foreign Office wrote on X on November 6.

Berlin announced temporarily recalling the ambassador on October 19 amid a wave of attacks from Georgian Dream officials against him and other Western diplomats, whom the ruling party has accused of meddling in domestic politics and siding with the opposition. In September, the Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned Ambassador Fischer – a first in bilateral relations – over what it called “attempts to encourage a radical agenda within the country.”

The German Foreign Office has repeatedly defended Ambassador Fischer, rejecting the accusations as “baseless” and denouncing the “aggressive rhetoric” of Georgian Dream officials. On October 2, Germany summoned Georgia’s chargé d’affaires, with Berlin stressing that “the unfounded accusations and aggressive rhetoric by Georgian authorities against the German ambassador in Tbilisi are unacceptable and must stop.”

