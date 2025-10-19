Germany Recalls Ambassador for Consultations After Attacks from GD Leaders

Berlin has recalled German Ambassador to Georgia Peter Fischer for consultations, citing what the Foreign Office described as Georgian leaders “agitating” against the EU, Germany, and the ambassador personally.

“For many months, the Georgian leadership has been agitating against the EU, Germany, also German Ambassador Fischer personally,” the German Foreign Office announced on X on October 19, adding that Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul therefore decided to recall Ambassador Fischer “for consultations on how to proceed.”

“Tomorrow, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will address Georgia,” the Foreign Office added.

The decision follows a series of attacks by Georgian Dream government officials against Fischer and other Western diplomats, as Tbilisi has repeatedly accused the envoys of meddling in domestic affairs and siding with the opposition.

In September, the Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador, the first such case in bilateral relations, to express concerns over what it called “attempts to encourage a radical agenda within the country, which are inconsistent with the principles of democracy and contribute to the aggravation of societal polarization.”

The German Foreign Office has repeatedly defended Ambassador Fischer, calling the accusations “baseless” and condemning the “aggressive rhetoric” of Georgian Dream officials. On October 2, Germany summoned Georgia’s chargé d’affaires, with the Foreign Office saying Berlin “conveyed a clear message” that “the unfounded accusations and aggressive rhetoric by Georgian authorities against the German ambassador in Tbilisi are unacceptable and must stop.”

