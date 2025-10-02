Germany Summons Georgian Diplomat Over Attacks on Its Ambassador

The German Foreign Office has invited Georgia’s chargé d’affaires over Tbilisi’s continued attacks on German Ambassador Peter Fischer, who was recently called in by the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

“We conveyed a clear message,” the German Foreign Office wrote on X on October 2, “The unfounded accusations and aggressive rhetoric by Georgian authorities against the German ambassador in Tbilisi are unacceptable and must stop.”

German Ambassador Peter Fischer was summoned by the Georgian Foreign Ministry on September 24 amid escalating attacks from the ruling Georgian Dream government officials, who have accused Fischer of meddling in the country’s internal affairs and violating the Vienna Convention. Berlin denounced the summons as “baseless.” It was the first time in bilateral relations that Georgia summoned a German diplomat.

Georgian Dream officials have stepped up accusations that Western ambassadors are meddling in Georgia’s domestic affairs, with Fischer being a particular target. The new wave of attacks followed pro-government media reports about alleged meetings between ambassadors and opposition politicians.

A day after Fischer was summoned, the Georgian Foreign Ministry also summoned British Ambassador Gareth Ward. The summonses followed the joint statement by 26 European embassies and the EU mission in Tbilisi, rejecting what they called “baseless and damaging accusations” about the role and activities of diplomatic missions in Georgia.

