Germany Defends Its Ambassador as Ruling Party Multiplies Accusations

The Federal Foreign Office of Germany said it “firmly rejects and condemns” what it called the “baseless accusations” by Georgian Dream Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, adding that it also “firmly rejects” the “continuing aggressive rhetoric” by ruling party representatives against German Ambassador Peter Fischer.

“We are worried that by spreading disinformation and divisive narratives,” the German Foreign Office said of Papuashvili, “he is actively undermining Germany-Georgia relations.” The Foreign Office stressed that its ambassador “represents the position of the Federal Government.”

“Germany reiterates its call on the Georgian authorities to stop spreading false narratives regarding EU and German positions and policies and to change its current political course,” the Federal Foreign Office said in its September 10 statement.

The speaker earlier accused Ambassador Fischer of supporting Georgian protesters who, as Papuashvili claimed counterfactually, attacked the ruling party headquarters. Earlier today, Fischer reported on X his meeting with Germany’s Minister of State for Europe, Gunther Krichbaum: “Big concern about direction of Georgia. Full support of the German government for me as ambassador. Of course, Germany rejects political violence. I have said so publicly in Georgia. To claim otherwise is untrue. NOT TRUE.”

Papuashvili retorted in a Facebook post, saying, “While the German Ambassador wrote this post, the very same people he had met several days ago and expressed support for were attacking the GD’s Tbilisi campaign office, shouting and yelling. He has not condemned this politically motivated violence, nor did he withdraw his support for this extremist group.” Papuashvili accused Fischer of violating the Vienna Convention by “supporting the extremist groups in the host country.”

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze also slammed Amb. Fischer. He told the journalists on September 10, “Calling this person an ambassador may be a little bit insulting to the missions and embassies of other countries. He is not an ambassador. This person has stepped beyond all kinds of [standards of] diplomatic relations, all [over the] red lines. He gets involved in internal political issues, is involved in encouraging confrontation, igniting extremism to fracture society.”

