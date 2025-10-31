Authorities Arrest Ex-Infrastructure Deputy, Search Former Minister’s Home

Georgian authorities detained former deputy regional development and infrastructure minister Koba Gabunia on charges of abuse of office and searched 20 locations, including the home of former minister Irakli Karseladze.

At an October 30 briefing, Ia Akhalaia, deputy head of the Finance Ministry’s Investigation Service, said Koba Gabunia, former deputy to Irakli Karseladze, instructed subordinates at the ministry-coordinated Municipal Development Fund to approve more than GEL 11 million (approximately USD 4.13 million) in advance payments to Lagi Capital LLC for kindergarten rehabilitation in 2023-24. She said Gabunia acted to “gain an advantage,” and the Lagi Capital LLC management “fraudulently misappropriated” more than GEL 9 million (about USD 3.45 million) from the advances.

Akhalaia noted the Fund granted the advances even though the requests were “unsubstantiated and only partially secured,” and despite the company’s failure in 2023 to spend an earlier advance payment for its “intended purpose.”

Koba Gabunia, who oversaw the Municipal Development Fund, served as deputy to then–Regional Development and Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze from 2021 to 2025. Karseladze served as minister from 2021 to 2025 and resigned on April 24.

Akhalaia also noted the recent arrests of former Municipal Development Fund executive director Davit Tabidze and a program and project manager at the Fund. She stressed that they “fully cooperated” with investigators and were granted bail by a court. She added that executives of Lagi Capital LLC were also arrested in the case.

The investigation involves multiple offenses, including abuse of office, fraud, and money laundering. If convicted, the suspects face nine to twelve years in prison.

“We continue intensive operational and investigative activities with respect to this and similar categories of cases together with the Prosecutor’s Office and the State Security Service of Georgia, to expose other individuals involved in the corruption crimes, bringing criminal liability and maximum prevention of corruption,” Akhalaia added.

According to the media reports, Lagi Capital LLC was owned until 2023 by Aleksandre Amisulashvili, brother-in-law of Georgian Dream MP Irakli Zarkua, and the company participated in state tenders. Zarkua dismissed the allegations as “another shameful fake news.”

The latest detention comes amid Georgian Dream’s declared “uncompromising” anti-corruption drive and a rise in arrests on similar charges of former officials and associates linked to the ruling party. In a recent case, authorities targeted several former high-level officials, including ex–PM Irakli Garibashvili, former State Security Service chief Grigol Liluashvili, and former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze. Authorities said ex-PM Garibashvili “fully cooperated” with the investigation and “admitted to receiving illicit income over the years,” as he was charged with serious money laundering before being released on bail. Two associates of Liluashvili were also arrested.

