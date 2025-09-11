SSSG: Two Ukrainians Arrested After Explosives Found in Truck

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) announced the arrest of two Ukrainian citizens after seizing 2.4 kilograms of hexogen (RDX), a powerful explosive, concealed in a truck that entered the country from Turkey through the Sarpi checkpoint.

Lasha Maghradze, the first deputy head of the SSG, said at the September 11 briefing that the Mercedes-Benz truck with Ukrainian license plates crossed into Georgia on September 10 after traveling from Ukraine via Romania and Bulgaria. He said the explosives were hidden in compartments of the vehicle and belonged to M.S., a Ukrainian citizen and the driver, who allegedly received them in canisters from an unidentified person in Ukraine with instructions to hand them over to their contact after crossing into Georgia. Another Ukrainian citizen, identified as D.Zh., was detained after meeting the driver and taking possession of the explosives, Maghradze said.

The announcement came a month after Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed it had prevented a “terrorist attack” on the Crimean Bridge, alleging the plot was planned by Ukraine and involved a car with explosives that crossed into Russia from the Larsi checkpoint on the Georgia–Russia border.

“Naturally, the investigation will continue to determine the final destination of the large amount of explosives brought into Georgia – whether a terrorist act was being prepared in Georgia, whether the country was being used as a transit point, or something else,” the SSG said, adding that the legal qualification will be clarified accordingly.

Maghradze said that during searches, the officers seized eight mobile phones, a computer, electronic storage devices, a large sum of cash, SIM cards from foreign mobile operators, and cocaine.

As of now, the investigation is being conducted under Article 236 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which relates to the “illegal purchase, storage, carrying, manufacturing, transportation, forwarding or sale of firearms, ammunition, explosives or explosive devices.” Maghradze said it is also opened under Article 260 on the “illegal purchase and/or storage of drugs, their analogues, precursors or new psychoactive substances.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული