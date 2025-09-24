CoE Delegation Visits Georgia Ahead of Local Elections

A delegation from the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is paying a fact-finding visit to Georgia on September 24–25 to “assess the impact of the current political situation on local authorities, with particular attention to the upcoming local elections.” The Congress stressed that the visit should not be interpreted as “political support for the legitimacy” or positions of the interlocutors met.

The delegation includes Bernd Vöhringer, President of the Chamber of Local Authorities (Germany, EPP/CCE), Stewart Dickson, Congress Spokesperson on the Observation of Local and Regional Elections (United Kingdom, ILDG), and expert Prof. Tania Groppi.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, the First Deputy Public Defender, and the First Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional Policy and Self-Government. It is set to hold discussions with members of Georgia’s national delegation to the Congress and representatives of the National Association of Local Authorities of Georgia. The delegation will engage with media representatives, NGOs, and political parties as well.

