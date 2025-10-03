Kobakhidze Warns of ‘Harshest Response’ Ahead of October 4 Rally, Elections

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, in an October 3 briefing on the eve of Georgia’s local elections, urged citizens to cast their ballots while warning participants of a planned large rally not to “risk opposing the state system and law,” cautioning that any perpetrators will receive the “harshest response.”

The October 4 rally, announced by activist group Rustaveli Avenue and backed by part of the opposition parties, including United National Movement (UNM), has been framed by organizers as a “peaceful revolution” or “peaceful overthrow” of Georgian Dream rule. Several opposition parties, however, have cautioned against the revolutionary calls.

Kobakhidze linked the planned rally to “radical political forces,” naming UNM, Ahali, and Lelo. He added that the rally and its goal “have also been supported by a series of radical and extremist organizations and groups, the vast majority of which are financed from foreign sources.”

“It is evident that the purpose of the rally is not only unconstitutional, but any attempt to implement it may also be subject to criminal prosecution,” Kobakhidze said. “Given the rally’s pre-declared objective, any act of violence committed by its participants will be punished under stricter articles of the Georgian Criminal Code than those applied to perpetrators of last year’s rallies,” he added.

“While last year’s violent offenders received sentences ranging from two to four-and-a-half years in prison, tomorrow any violent crime may carry significantly harsher penalties.”

Kobakhidze then pointed to the recent detention of UNM member Zviad Kuprava over a video calling to “disrupt the October 4 elections and overthrow the government.” He reminded that the Criminal Code foresees up to four years in prison for such actions.

“Since 2012, Georgia has been a democratic country,” Kobakhidze continued, “And everyone has the right to peaceful assembly, but we warn everyone once again: any act of violence will be met with the harshest lawful response.”

“We urge all political parties and other units to take action before it’s too late and effectively distance themselves from the gathering that aims to overthrow or violently change the constitutional order.”

“We do not advise anyone to risk opposing the state system and law, from which all perpetrators will receive the harshest response,” he added.

Asked by the pro-government Imedi TV journalist about the UNM’s promises regarding the “box full of surprises” for the rally, Kobakhidze responded, “If they talk about surprises, any small surprise will be met by our big surprise – within the law.”

Hours before Kobakhidze’s remarks, Paata Burchuladze, an opera singer and one of the leaders of the planned rally, held a briefing urging citizens to gather on Rustaveli Avenue on October 4. He pledged that no state institutions would be disrupted, saying, “If any minister or high-ranking official flees, that will not cause a collapse of function. Such an outcome will not produce any collapse, not even for a short time. All vital state services such as healthcare, payroll and pension provision, public order, and others, will be guaranteed.”

Polls will open at 8 a.m. tomorrow, with the rally on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue scheduled for 4 p.m.

